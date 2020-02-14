PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one happy couple as they return to the bay post their vacation

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally back in the bay post their exotic and mysterious vacation. Check out their latest pictures.

If there is one B – town couple who can be considered the most perfect and happiest among others, it is definitely and her husband . The two of them tied the knot in 2018 and have been inseparable since then. The lovely couple’s social media PDAs and public appearances are worth watching out for. Recently, Deepika teased her fans with a series of social media posts through which she indicated about going to a mysterious vacation with Ranveer.

The two of them did jet off for a vacation few days back but still did not reveal the location. However, it became quite clear from Deepika’s posts later on that they had been holidaying in Sri Lanka. Now that the lovely couple is back in Mumbai, we have their exclusive pictures with us. The two of them have been recently spotted coming out of the airport looking quite chirpy and elated. Deepika Padukone looked chic in a sleeveless orange knot front top teamed up with a pair of denims and white shoes. Ranveer, on the other hand, wore a white t – shirt and matching denims. Both of them also sported cool shades that further complimented their outfits.

Check out the pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh below:

On the professional front, after collaborating for hit movies like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together again in ’83 which has been directed by Kabir Khan. The movie which has been co – produced by the Chhapaak actress herself co – stars Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi and others in pivotal roles. The sports drama is slated to be released on April 10, 2020.

