PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's PDA at the Chhapaak premiere will make you go aww

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's photos from the premiere of Chhapaak are all things love. Check out the photos right here.

and are definitely our favourite B-town couples and they never cease to have our hearts with them. And tonight, at the premiere of Chhapaak, Deepika and Ranveer sure made for a royal appearance, thereby giving out some more major couple goals because they managed to indulge in some PDA as they posed for photos at the red carpet of the film premiere.

Deepika wore royal blue shimmery saree at the red carpet while Ranveer decided to opt for a black and white look and his entire ensemble for the evening speaks for itself all over again, just like every time because why not? Ranveer held onto Deepika's hand as they walked up to the red carpet, meanwhile, they couldn't take their eyes off each other in the photos. And, one of the photos that has all of our attention is the one with Deepika giving a peck on Ranveer's cheek.

Check out Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's photos right here:

Chhapaak is slated for a release on January 10, 2020, and well, the movie is definitely one of the most awaited ones of this year. Deepika will don the role of Malti, as she will narrate the story of a real life acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

