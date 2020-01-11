PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone is a beautiful vision in white as she visits a multiplex to promote Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak released this Friday. The Chhapaak star was snapped at a multiplex where she headed to see the audience's reaction. Check it out.

From the past few days, a film that has been in the news is and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak. Deepika has been busy with the promotions of the film from the past few weeks and the story of Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivor, released this Friday in theatres and fans have been excited to witness Deepika as Malti in the film. On Saturday morning, Deepika headed to a multiplex to witness the audience's reaction to her film.

The gorgeous star of Chhapaak headed to the theatre and beamed with happiness as she walked inside. Deepika is seen clad in a white outfit which she accessorized with a pair of cool earrings. Along with her dress, Deepika was seen sporting a pair of heels. As she posed for the photos, the Chhapaak star smiled for the paparazzi. For the past one week, Deepika along with Vikrant and Meghna have been promoting the film in the city.

A special screening of Chhapaak was also arranged a day back where , Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia and others were also present. Laxmi Agarwal, on whom the film is based, also graced the screening with other acid attack survivors. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is off to a good start and has been getting rave reviews from the audience. Ranveer penned a heartfelt note for Deepika, Vikrant and Meghna after the screening. The trailer too had created a lot of buzz. Despite the opposition to the film due to Deepika joining the protests at JNU, Chhapaak is creating a lot of buzz among the audience.

