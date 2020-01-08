PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone dons yet another uber cool winter ensemble at the airport post Chhapaak promotions

Deepika Padukone was snapped at the airport as she returned to Mumbai post Chhapaak promotions in the capital. Check out the photos right here.

is definitely the most talked Bollywood celebrity at this very moment as the actress decided to express solidarity with the students at the JNU campus last evening. Her stint at the campus has lead to Twitter expressing its opinion about how it is a mere publicity stunt, while there is also a section who believes it is extremely brave of her to pull this off, despite the fact that she has a lot at stake.

The actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport post midnight as she returned to the bay. The actress was in New Delhi along with Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey for the film's promotions, and later, she also attended the JNU campus. For her airport look, the actress pulled off yet another chic ensemble as she paired denim with a white shirt and layered it with a black poncho. She also had black boots to go with the look and that ever so stunning smile of hers.

Check out Deepika Padukone's airport photos here:

Chhapaak is slated for a release on January 10, 2020, and is indeed one of the most awaited films of this year since it touches upon a very sensitive issue, one that has needed attention in India and many other countries for a very long time now.

