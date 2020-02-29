PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone follows hubby Ranveer Singh’s footsteps; nails her shiny golden jacket

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Chhapaak early this year, made heads turn as was spotted in a shiny golden jacket.

has been one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts in it. The diva has not only won hearts with her powerful performances in the movies but she also a woman of substance. She prefers wearing her heart on sleeves and doesn’t mind sharing her views on different topics. But apart from her performance and approach towards life, Deepika’s fashion statements are also a rage among the millennials. Be it at the airport or at the red carpet, the Chhapaak star has a knack of impressing the fashion police.

Recently, the Padmaavat actress was seen giving her casual look a shiny twist as she stepped out in the city. In the pictures, Deepika was seen wearing a black crop top which she had paired black jeggings and matching sneakers and glasses. Interestingly, it was her shining golden jacket which has grabbed our eyeballs. Besides, Deepika had also wrapped a tattoo plastic wrap on her left foot. Looks like she had got herself a new tattoo. To note, the Bajirao Mastani actress’ shiny golden jacket has reminded us of her husband ’s a crisp golden outfit which he wore early this month at the airport. Looks like Deepika is following Ranveer’s footsteps these days.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s recent pics:

Talking about the work front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of Kabir Khan’s upcoming sports drama ’83 wherein Ranveer will be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Besides, the diva has also been roped in for the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood movie The Intern wherein she will be collaborating with . The movie will hit the screens in 2021.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

