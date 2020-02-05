PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone gets back in the work mode; Heads to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office

Deepika Padukone heads to Maddock office post her visit to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office and seems like the actress is back in the work mode.

left the netizens impressed with her recent release Chhapaak where the actress shed the glam to play the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor. The film based on Laxmi Agarwal speaks for every woman subjected to acid attacks. It narrates the triumph story of the iron-willed women who chose to live as survivors and work towards rebuilding their lives. Through the protagonist, Malti, the film also shows the mental trauma that the survivors go through during the medical treatment and court proceedings.

After delivering a hard-hitting performance in Chhapaak, seems like Deepika is gearing up for another splendid film. The actress has always been wise when it comes to picking projects and her last few releases are proof. Recently, Deepika was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office after which she headed to Maddock Office, and it looks like the actress has got down to some serious business. Once again, she's back in her work mode and it fuels up the possibility of the actress being roped in for two other big-ticket films. Check out the pictures:

Deepika opted for a modish black jacket for the outing. She styled her hair pulled back in a bun and put on a pair of black shades. Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, Deepika will soon be seen playing Kapil Dev's wife Romi Devi in '83 where will be seen as Kapil Dev. She will also be seen essaying the lead role as Draupadi in Madhu Mantena's film Mahabharat. She has also been roped in for Shakun Batra's film opposite Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

