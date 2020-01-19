PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone gives major Bond girl vibes as she matches her beige trenchcoat with black shoes

Deepika Padukone was snapped at the airport last night. The actress wore a beige trenchcoat and matched it with black leather shoes as she left the city with style.

Speaking of style, is one name that invariably comes up! From Om Shanti Om to Padmavat, the actress has beautifully portrayed all her characters on the screen. DP shone on the celluloid from her first film itself. Rightly termed as the Dreamy Girl in the film, Deepika looked flawless as she played an 80's beauty and marked her big debut starring opposite in Om Shanti Om. Be it her Instagram handle or public appearances, Deepika is quite the style icon today. Her public appearances, magazine covers, casual selfies, airport looks, everything is worth making a note of!

Last night, Deepika was papped at the airport and oh boy! she'd make for a perfect bond girl in that outfit! DP sported a beige trenchcoat over a neutral-toned sweater. She clubbed it up with black pants and leather shoes. Deepika also wore a pair of black shades that upped her glam quotient. She styled her hair in a ponytail. Deepika looked nothing less than perfection as she posed for the paparazzi. With that outfit and her flawless smile, Deepika is sure to have impressed the fashion nazis.

Check out the pictures:

Deepika seems to be keeping par with hubby when it comes to airport looks. The '83 actor too has been found sporting super stylish airport looks in the past and now DP is keeping up the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika recently featured in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak which tells the story of an acid attack victim. Based on true events, the film draws inspiration from Laxmi Agarwal whereas Deepika plays the role of Malti in order to narrate her story. The actress will soon be seen reuniting on the screen with hubby Ranveer Singh in '83. Where Ranveer plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi Devi. Soon after, she will also be seen playing Draupadi in Madhu Mantena's film Mahabharat.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

