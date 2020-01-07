PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone is giving out major winter outfit goals in a pink sweater during Chhapaak promotions

Deepika Padukone, who is busy promoting Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, is impressing the fashion police with her style statements.

The new year has begun on a busy note for as she is gearing up for the release of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The movie, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, has been grabbing the eyeballs for its riveting storyline and impressive trailer. And while Chhapaak is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Deepika is leaving no stone unturned to promote it with her team. Interestingly, her fashion statements during the promotions have also been grabbing the eyeballs.

Recently, the Padmaavat actress was seen promoting the movie in the national capital along with Chhapaak team including Vikrant Massey, Meghna Gulzar and Laxmi Agarwal. In the pictures, Deepika nailed her winter looks as she donned a baby pink coloured turtle neck sweater with pink trousers and matching stilettos. Undoubtedly, the Bajirao Mastani actress was looking stunning in her all pink look. On the other hand, Vikrant was seen wearing a white coloured turtle neck t-shirt with black coloured overcoat and grey trousers.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s pictures from Chhapaak promotions in Delhi:

Talking about Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen stepping into Laxmi’s shoes in the movie. On the other hand, Vikrant will essay the role of Laxmi’s partner Alok Dixit. Interestingly, Vikrant and Deepika’s chemistry in the trailer has been winning the hearts of the audience. Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020, and will be witnessing a box office clash with ’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Credits :APH

Read More