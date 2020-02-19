PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone grabs attention as she dons a hooded pantsuit & funky bracelets at an award function

Deepika Padukone has been snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived at an award function while sporting a hooded pantsuit. Check out her latest pictures.

If there is one actress who is considered to be one of the most gorgeous and sought after B – town celebs, it is definitely . Her journey began in Bollywood with the movie Om Shanti Om in which she was paired up opposite and then the rest is history! Over the past few years, Deepika has mesmerized us with her stellar performance in almost every movie of hers and there is no second doubt about it.

As we speak of this, the Chhapaak actress has been spotted by the paparazzi at an award function. Deepika undoubtedly stole the limelight yet again and her pictures are proof! The actress chose to do something different today and opted for a black hooded pantsuit instead of the regular ones. She also wore a pair of matching heels and flaunted funky bracelets that further complimented her entire outfit. The actress looked ravishing as she opted for a peachy makeup look.

Check out the pictures of Deepika Padukone below:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in her all black avatar at the Femina Beauty Awards)

After having showcased her acting prowess in her latest movie Chhapaak, Deepika is currently gearing up for the sports drama ’83. Interestingly, she also happens to be the co – producer of this movie which features her husband too. The much – anticipated movie which has been directed by Kabir Khan is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2020. Apart from that, Deepika will also work in a yet – to – be titled movie co – starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More