PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone heads for shoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi after Ranveer Singh sees her off for the day

Ranveer Singh opted for a quirky look as he dropped off his wife Deepika Padukone at the Gateway of India. The actress joined Siddhant Chaturvedi as they headed to Alibaug for the shoot of Shakun Batra's next.

and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been spotted over the past few days at the Gateway of India as they leave for Alibaug to continue shooting for Shakun Batra's next. This morning, the scene remained the same but played the doting husband as he once again dropped off Deepika at the Gateway Of India as she headed for work. The celebrity couple always manages to leave the internet in awe of their looks when they step out.

However, on Wednesday morning, Ranveer's quirky style stole the show. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar star dropped off Deepika at Gateway of India as she left to shoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi while he waited at Taj Colaba. In the photos, Deepika is seen walking towards the boat. She is seen clad in a white crop top with denim jeans and sneakers. To protect herself from COVID, she is also seen sporting a mask. On the other hand, Siddhant is seen clad in a black printed shirt with matching pants and sneakers. He is also seen holding speakers in his hand for music.

Ranveer is seen clad in purple pants with a checkered tee and matching brown jacket. With it, he added a yellow and green cap, scarf, and a cool pair of sunglasses. He is also seen sporting white sneakers. The handsome star waited at Taj Colaba while wife Deepika and Siddhant headed to shoot for Shakun's film.

Take a look at Deepika, Ranveer, Siddhant's photos:

Deepika, Siddhant will be joined by Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in Shakun Batra's yet to be titled film. The film is produced by and is touted to be a story of complex human relationships. The film's first schedule was shot in Goa with Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya. It was initially announced that it will release on February 12, 2021.

