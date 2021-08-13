PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone keeps her OOTD all cool and casual; Gets papped in ‘dream city’

is one of the most talented and stylish actresses in the Hindi film industry. Over the past few months, Deepika has been busy with the shoot of her forthcoming projects. Besides her impeccable acting skills, she is known for her panache. On Friday, the paparazzi spotted the Mastani of Bollywood in the city.

Deepika kept her outfit of the day all cool and casual. She donned ripped jeans along with an open button shirt and a beige colour slip underneath. She teamed up her entire look with comfortable flats. Even as she donned a comfy outfit, she managed to look chic and gave all of us some major fashion goals. Right from the red carpet to rocking some of the trendiest street style looks, the actress never fails to impress her fans. Deepika is currently preparing for the film Pathan alongside . Recently, it was reported that Deepika’s workout includes a mix of functional training and yoga. In addition to that, she dedicated 1.5 hours of her day towards workout for 6 days a week, keeping one day break for rejuvenation, and the actress is also following a strict diet regime as suggested to her.

Take a look:

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s 2020 film Chhapaak that saw her in the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor. She is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming sports flick 83 that has been directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan. Besides this, she also has Sidharth Anand’s action thriller Fighter with Hrithik Rohan in her kitty.