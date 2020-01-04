PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone kickstarts early birthday celebrations with team Chhapaak and media during promotions

The actress cut her cakes and seemed to be in a super cheerful mood while she kickstarted early celebrations. Check out Deepika Padukone's photos here.

is about to turn a year older as she will be celebrating her 34th birthday on January 5. Currently, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming film with Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak. The movie narrates the story of an acid attack survivor and is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie is slated for a release on January 10, 2020, and is indeed one of the much awaited films of this year.

And today, as the actress was out on promotions along with Meghna and Vikrant, the actress celebrated her birthday early with the media and her team. The actress cut her cakes and seemed to be in a super cheerful mood while she kickstarted early celebrations. The actress also posed with the media and she looked as pretty as always for her appearance in the city today as she paired printed pants with a white top.

Check out photos of Deepika Padukone's birthday celebration right here:

Meanwhile, in an interview with us, when Deepika was asked if she fights with at all, she told us, "No, we don't fight at all. We are just grateful to spend whatever little time we get to spend with each other. We both respect each other for who we are, and what we are. I understand the way he functions and he understands me. Our ways of functioning are very different. I'm a morning person, I wake up early. I am very sort of disciplined but his routine is very different. But we have found our way around that."

