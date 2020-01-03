PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Laxmi Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar make a powerful trio at Chhapaak title song launch

As the title track of Chhapaak was launched today, Deepika Padukone, Laxmi Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar made a perfect trio as they graced the stage together.

’s upcoming movie Chhapaak is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The movie is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal who had suffered the heinous attack at the age of 15. This Meghna Gulzar directorial talks about the stigma faced by the victims which stop them from coming forward. Besides, it also serves as a tribute to Laxmi who has been fighting against this horrendous crime ever since and believes that it is the inner beauty that matters.

Recently, the team of Chhapaak, including Laxmi, Deepika, Meghna, Vikrant Massey, Gulzar, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, gathered at the launch of the title track of the movie. As expected, all eyes were on Deepika, Laxmi and Meghna, who had to address the media. And when this powerful trio graced the stage together, it was a moment to cherish forever. Meghna, Laxmi and Deepika walked on the stage hand in hand and thanked everyone for the showering love on the movie’s trailer and the songs. Interestingly the ladies had also colour coordinated their attires. While Meghna wore a long black kurta with grey palazzo with black stripes on it, Laxmi looked beautiful in her black and golden suit which she had paired with a magenta dupatta. On the other hand, Deepika wore a stunning shimmery black coloured one side off-shoulder top with stylish grey trousers. The three ladies certainly were the key element of the event. On the other hand, Vikrant Massey, who plays a pivotal role in Chhapaak, also nailed his formal looks in his grey suit.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar, Laxmi Agarwal and other’s pics from Chhapaak title track launch:

To note, the much talked about movie Chhapaak is set to hit the 70MM screen on January 10, 2020, and will be clashing with ’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

