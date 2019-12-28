PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone looks like a boss lady in an all white outfit during Chhapaak promotions

Deepika Padukone, who is gearing up for the release of Chhapaak, won hearts with her style statement during the promotions of the movie. Take a look:

Fans of , who have been missing the diva on the big screen for almost a year, has a big reason to rejoice now. The Padmaavat actress is all set to take over the silver screen with her upcoming release Chhapaak. The movie, which happens to be based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, has been among the most anticipated movies of 2020 and its intriguing trailer has piqued the excitement among the fans. And while we are looking forward to the release of Chhapaak, the team has begun promoting the movie extensively.

Recently, Deepika was spotted promoting the movie in the city. The diva opted for an all white look and we were smitten by her panache. In the pictures, the Bajirao Mastani actress was spotted wearing a white tee which she had paired with a white jacket and white jeans. The diva completed her look with a pair of golden loops and fawn coloured stilettos and was giving the vibes of an ultimate boss lady.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s pictures from Chhapaak promotion event:

To note, Deepika was accompanied by her co-star from the movie Vikrant Massey who also nailed his semi-formal looks. For the uninitiated, while Deepika will be stepping into the shoes of Laxmi in Chhapaak, Vikrant will play the role of her partner social activist Alok Dixit. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020 and will face a box office clash with ’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

