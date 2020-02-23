PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone looks chic as she pairs oversized denim jacket and biker shorts for airport look

Deepika Padukone was snapped at the airport later in the night as she returned to Mumbai. Check out the photos of the actress right here.

has sported some of the finest red carpet looks and while the actress has been trolled for some of them, she has never failed to experiment. Deepika has often been called out for trying to experiment because does, but when she takes to plain simple looks, she has been called out for that as well, however, nothing has deterred the actress to continue to sport some of the coolest looks ever.

And tonight, at the airport, the actress decided to put together biker shorts with a white shirt and layered it with a blue oversized denim jacket. The actress has pulled a similar look earlier as well, but without the jacket and it did receive a rather mixed reaction from the fans. And tonight, we think, could be similar. The actress tied her hair and had black sunglasses on along with silver hoops and white shoes to go with it.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photos right here:

On the work front, Deepika's latest outing, Chhapaak, opened up to a rather lukewarm response as it did not work very well at the box office. Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for multiple projects, including the likes of film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, The Intern with , and others.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

