PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone looks effortlessly chic in her OOTD as she returns to the bay from Davos

Today, Deepika Padukone was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she returned from Davos

Post the release of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, jetted off to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum. At the event, Deepika Padukone was honoured for her contribution in the field of mental health and the actress received the Crystal Award. Now during the event, Deepika Padukone won hearts as she gave a powerful speech and opened up on her battle with depression and anxiety. At the videos going viral on social media, Deepika talks about how her own struggle encouraged her to work towards spreading awareness on mental health as she said, “In the time it has taken me to accept this award, the world has lost one more person to suicide. One trillion dollars is the estimated impact of depression and mental illness on the world economy.”

From rocking a saree to pantsuit look, Deepika Padukone made heads turn at the event and today, Deepika returned to the bay as the Padmaavat actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport. In the photos, Deepika was seen nailing an all white look and as always, her airport look was on fleek. On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and next, she will be seen in the film 83 opposite husband . The film is set to release on Apil 10, 2020.

Also, Deepika will soon start shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled film starring Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi aka Gully Boy’s M C Sher.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

