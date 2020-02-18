PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in her all black avatar at the Femina Beauty Awards
The Chhapaak actress was seen donning some stunning pieces of jewelry to accessorize her look for the event.
Deepika Padukone looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black outfit with a deep neckline. The Chhapaak actress was seen donning some stunning pieces of jewelry to accessorize her look for the event. The fans are delighted to see the Bollywood diva in all her glory, as she arrived at the Femina Beauty Awards in the city.
Check out the pictures of Deepika Padukone:
Comments
Wow what a beauty!! She looks gorgeous
Good outfit . hair and makeup could be better
She looks tired and worn out
Why is the whole look haphazard?!
Outfit looks good on her.
Add new comment