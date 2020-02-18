PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in her all black avatar at the Femina Beauty Awards

The Chhapaak actress was seen donning some stunning pieces of jewelry to accessorize her look for the event.

looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black outfit with a deep neckline. The Chhapaak actress was seen donning some stunning pieces of jewelry to accessorize her look for the event. The fans are delighted to see the Bollywood diva in all her glory, as she arrived at the Femina Beauty Awards in the city.

Check out the pictures of Deepika Padukone:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More