PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in her all black avatar at the Femina Beauty Awards

The Chhapaak actress was seen donning some stunning pieces of jewelry to accessorize her look for the event.
7892 reads Mumbai Updated: February 18, 2020 11:40 pm
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in her all black avatar at the Femina Beauty Awards
Deepika Padukone looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black outfit with a deep neckline. The Chhapaak actress was seen donning some stunning pieces of jewelry to accessorize her look for the event. The fans are delighted to see the Bollywood diva in all her glory, as she arrived at the Femina Beauty Awards in the city.

Check out the pictures of Deepika Padukone:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Comments

Anonymous

Wow what a beauty!! She looks gorgeous

Anonymous

Good outfit . hair and makeup could be better

Anonymous

She looks tired and worn out

Anonymous

Why is the whole look haphazard?!

Anonymous

Outfit looks good on her.

