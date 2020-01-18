PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone looks mesmerizing in a white Sabyasachi saree for Javed Akhtar's birthday bash

Deepika Padukone opted for yet another white outfit, this time, a saree for Javed Akhtar's birthday celebrations. Check out the photos here.

is beauty personified and her outfits speak ounces every single time she heads out in the city. However, she does stand out all those times she decides to opt for a Sabyasachi saree, because who are we kidding? Not only does she look the prettiest in them but she also carries them with much grace and elegance. And after the so many times that she has us gushing over her, here's yet another one.

For Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday celebrations last night, Deepika decided to wear a white Sabyasachi saree with pretty golden earrings and sported a huge glee on her face. The actress did her ever so classic and all time favourite low down bun with it while her makeup was subtle, drawing all the attention to the eyes and yet, keeping it stylish. She also had on two golden bangles to complement the golden border of the saree.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photos right here:

On the work front, Deepika's latest outing, Chhapaak has received a positive response from the audiences, and while the numbers haven't been very huge and as big as expected, people are loving the film for the issue it stands for. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role and narrates the story of a real life acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

