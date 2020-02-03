PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone looks ready for action in her baggy denims; Wins hearts with her flawless smile

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, made heads turn with her stylish airport looks. Take a look:

is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood and she continues winning hearts with her spectacular performances on the silver screen. But the diva has time and again proved that she is much more than movies, especially when it comes to her fashion game which has always been on point. From her candid to appearance during events and the red carpet looks, Deepika does manage to stand out every time she steps out. This time around, the actress was spotted at the airport and her style statement once again made us go wow!

In the pictures, Deepika was spotted wearing a white coloured sleeveless crop top with a pair of 3/4th baggy denims. She completed her look with denims and black and blue coloured long jacket, sunglasses along with black sneakers. While the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress appeared to be ready for action, it was Deepika’s flawless smile that was making hearts melt as she walked out of the airport.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s airport pics:

Talking about the work front, the diva started 2020 on a great note as she added another feather to her cap with Chhapaak. Deepika, who played the lead role in the movie, also turned producer with Meghna Gulzar directorial. Besides, she also announced her next project as the Bollywood remake of Hollywood movie The Intern wherein she will be working with . Deepika will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s much anticipated sports drama ’83 opposite husband .

Credits :Viral Bhayani

