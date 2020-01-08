PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a blue shimmer saree as she poses at the Chhapaak premiere

Deepika Padukone was snapped at the premiere of Chhapaak and accompanying her was co-star Vikrant Massey. Check out the photos right here.

and Vikrant Massey's film Chhapaak is all set to release on January 10, 2020, two days from today, and well, we sure can't wait to finally see the movie on screen. And tonight, the team hosted a screening of the film, and in attendance were the likes of Tahira Kashyap, , both their families and other team members as well. And well, it looks like it sure is a star-studded premiere after all.

While the guest list is sure one to have all our attention, Deepika's outfit too, managed to make heads turn as always. For the premiere tonight, she wore a royal blue shiny shimmery saree with sleek hair and a pair of silver earrings to fo with it. Her makeup was simple but her eyeshadows drew all of our attention just about fine. She also put on some bangles and rings, and that ever so gleeful smile.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photos right here:

Meanwhile, apart from her film, Deepika has also been in the news for her visit to the campus of JNU last night, and it has left social media divided in their opinion about the same. While some feel it was just another publicity stunt, some lauded her for pulling off such a brave move.

