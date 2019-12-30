PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone looks stunning in casuals as she amps her style game for Chhapaak promotions

Deepika Padukone, who is looking forward to the release of Chhapaak, is making the heads turn with her style game during the promotions.

The new year is coming with a piece of good news for as the actress is set to rule the silver screen once again with her upcoming movie Chhapaak. The movie will feature Deepika playing the role of an acid attack survivor and it is already grabbing a lot of attention courtesy its riveting trailer. Besides, the Padmaavat actress has also been extensively promoting the movie and is leaving no stone unturned for the same. This isn’t all. Deepika’s style game during Chhapaak promotions has also been grabbing the eyeballs.

During the recent promotional event, the Happy New Year actress was seen nailing her casual look with utmost panache. In the pictures, Deepika was seen wearing a white shirt with denim and black stilettos. Interestingly, the diva had completed her looks with a black corset which she as worn over her shirt. Besides, her open hair added charm to the beauty of this casual look. Deepika, certainly, knows the trick to ace her style game every time she steps out and we love her fashion statements.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s recent pics from Chhapaak promotions:

Talking about Chhapaak, the movie will mark Deepika’s first movie post her wedding with and is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead. Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020, and will be clashing with ’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

