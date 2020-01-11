PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a jumpsuit as she steps out for Chhapaak promotions on Bigg Boss 13

Deepika Padukone visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and well, she sure looked stunning in an elegant jumpsuit. Check out the photos here.

has been keeping busy with the promotions of her latest film, Chhapaak. The movie has been creating a lot of buzz, and while the actress is in the news for other reasons as well, here is some more of her. Yesterday, Deepika visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and well, it looks like she sure had a fun time on sets as photos of the same have been doing the round. In a first, Deepika took the winning team of the task out on a ride and well, it was Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Madhurima Tuli who got a chance for the same.

Deepika will be visiting the show along with her team members, and going inside the house along with her will be none other than Laxmi Agarwal herself. For the promotions, Deepika decided to put together a super elegant jumpsuit in a shade of light brown, and along with it, she used golden accessories, while her hair was done into light curls. The makeup was simple, and the overall look of her outfit definitely stood out by all means.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photos during Chhapaak promotions here:

Meanwhile, the movie has received rave reviews from fans and celebrities alike. As the movie touches upon a sensitive issue of acid attack victims, it has been accepted well, and at the same time, many feel for the cause as well. Deepika has been appreciated for her performance in the film and we sure can't wait to see more of her.

