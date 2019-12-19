PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone opts for a cool airport look as she pairs an oversized sweater with boyfriend jeans

Deepika Padukone was snapped at the airport in an uber cool outfit and accompanying her was Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar. Check out the photos here.

has kickstarted the promotions of her January release, Chhapaak. The movie will also co-star Vikrant Massey in the lead role, and the trailer of the film, which came out only a few days earlier was well received by fans. The first song of the film was also released yesterday and garnered a positive response as well. The movie is slated for a release of January 10, 2020, and is one of the most awaited films of next year.

For her airport look, Deepika decided to keep it casual and yet super trendy. She paired a pink cardigan with boyfriend jeans and sneakers to go with it. Deepika's outfits have always garnered a lot of attention and she manages to make boring look exciting. Also accompanying her at the airport was Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar, and she too opted for a casual outfit. Looks like they flying for the next leg of promotions of the film.

Check out Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar's photos here:

During one of her live sessions, Deepika was asked if she always picks women-oriented films, and to that, she said, ""I don't always choose women-oriented films, I am just drawn to strong characters. And as Meghna said, this is not a women-centric film, but we just want the message to reach far. My stories have not been women-centric, but about important stories to be told or entertaining stories."

