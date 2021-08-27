PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone looks like an ultimate fashion queen in THIS black stunning attire

One of the most sought-after actresses in the Bollywood industry today is . Over the years, Deepika has impressed us with her mind-blowing performances in films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Chennai Express, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and more. Besides her performances, DP has always been a step ahead of everyone when it comes down to fashion. Right from the red carpet to rocking some of the most trendy street styles look to donning traditional attires, the actress has been nailing it all like a pro. The Ram Leela actress has time and again proved that she has a knack for impressing the fashion police.

The paparazzi spotted the Mastani of Bollywood at the film city on Friday. Deepika was seen donning a stunning black attire. She wore shiny faux latex pants with a quirky black crop top and teamed it with her favourite black heels. The latex pants accentuated her long legs and gave some serious great styling tips for people who want to look taller than they already are. The star's look surely seemed effortless yet stylish enough for her outing.

Take a look:

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Shakun Batra’s next film, which is yet to be named. The film wrapped up the shoot just a few days back and will feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday as well. Deepika Padukone has also been roped in for the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood movie The Intern wherein she will be collaborating with . The movie will hit the screens in 2021.