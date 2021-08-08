PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone makes a quick trip to Bengaluru as she returns to Mumbai in a few hours.

, who has been busy with her projects, removed a few hours from her hectic schedule on Saturday and headed to Bengaluru. As one can guess, it was seemingly to visit her parents and sister Anisha Padukone who are based there. While one would imagine that the actress would spend some quality time leisurely with her parents, that wasn't the case. In fact, the actress was in Bengaluru only for a few hours and headed back to Mumbai rather quickly.

The actress was snapped on Saturday morning at the private airport in the city. Later in the night, Deepika returned from Bengaluru and was snapped exiting the private airport. Wearing the same outfit that she was snapped in during the day, Deepika's silk co-ord set was definitely a winner.

Deepika made sure to mask up and was seen sporting a beige mask that complimented her outfit well. We wonder if the actress headed to Bengaluru for an urgent matter or just to gorge on some homemade South Indian food.

Check out Deepika Padukone's airport photos below:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Shakun Batra's untitled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. She will also be seen doing slick action sequences in Pathan opposite and John Abraham. The actress also has Fighter with in her kitty.

