PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone makes a stylish appearance at airport in leather pants

Bollywood’s Mastani Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented and stylish actresses we know in the Hindi film industry. Over the past few months, the actress has been busy with the shoot of her forthcoming projects. Deepika has several films in the pipeline including Pathan, 83, Fighter, and more. The Piku star enjoys a massive fan following. And whenever she is spotted in the city, it is surely a treat for her fans. A few moments back, Deepika made yet another stylish appearance at the airport.

Cameras went clickety-clik as soon as Deepika arrived to catch her flight. Deepika followed the COVID-19 norms and posed for the shutterbugs before heading inside. The actress smiled from afar and gave us a good look at her airport outfit. The ‘Padmaavat’ star donned a white crop top with a knot in front. Her white top featured balloon sleeves. Deepika paired it with brown leather pants and black boots. She carried a stylish bag to complete her look. No doubt, the actress aced her airport look.

Take a look:

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s 2020 film Chhapaak that saw her in the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor. She is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming sports flick 83 that has been directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan. Besides this, Deepika will also be in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathan. She also has Sidharth Anand’s action thriller Fighter with Hrithik Rohan in her kitty. Apart from that, Deepika will appear in Shakun Batra's untitled film that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

