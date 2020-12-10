PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone nails an all black casual & comfy outfit as she gets papped in the city post shoot

Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing the screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s directorial and will mark their first project together.

It has been a while since has been busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s upcoming directorial. The yet to be titled project features Deepika with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday and is currently being shot in Alibaug. Interestingly, the movie’s lead cast is often spotted at Mumbai’s Gateway of India as they make their way to the shooting location and today was no different. However, this time, we spotted the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela returning from her shoot sans Ananya and Siddhant.

In the pics, Deepika was seen wearing stylish black coloured onzie knot crop tank top which she had paired with a black coloured pyjama and a pair of white sneakers. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress has completed her look with a low pony and was also seen wearing a matching mask in the wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country as she was papped in the city. Undoubtedly, Deepika was nailing her all black comfy look.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s recent pics as he gets papped in the city post her shoot for Shakun Batra’s directorial:

To note, apart from Shakun’s project, Deepika has several interesting projects in the pipeline which include Nag Ashwin's film with Prabhas. Besides, she has also been roped in for starrer Pathan. Talking about back to back line ups, Deepika said, "Early next year, I start my film with Nag Ashwin. As everyone knows, right now, I am busy with Shakun's next. After that, there is another film lined up, which will be announced soon. So, I will be constantly at work now, minus any breather."

Credits :Viral Bhayani

