PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone nails her off duty black look as she visits a salon

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak starring Vikrant Massey

Right from Om Shanti Om to Chhapaak, has amply proved that she is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry. Be it her girl next door role of Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani or princess-sy roles of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela, Bajiro Mastani or Padmaavat, there’d be hardly anyone who’d not be a fan of Deepika. Now today, Deepika brightened up the day as she got snapped outside a salon and in the photos, Deepika looked like a dream in an all black look.

A few days back, when bagged the Best Actor award for Gully Boy, he shared a photo with wifey Deepika holding the ‘Black Lady statuette and being his usual goofy self, the Gully Boy actor captioned the picture, "When my Little lady met my Black lady.” Post Chhapaak, Deepika announced that she will be seen in Shakun Batra’s film starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and during a recent interview, when Ananya Panday was asked about working with Deepika Padukone, the young actress had said that she is delighted that she can tick it off her wish list because she always wanted to work with Deepika.

Also, Deepika Padukone is quite exited to work with Shakun and when she was asked about Shakun’s film, this dimpled beauty had said that she is a big fan of Shakun’s work because he is beautiful when it comes to dealing with interpersonal relationships. Also, Deepika will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83 wherein she will share screen space with her real life husband, Ranveer Singh.

