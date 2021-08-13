PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone is our sweater weather style inspo as she dons a bright blue cardigan at the airport

It has been a busy time for Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. The ‘Padmaavat’ actress was busy shooting for her next film near Mumbai, the shoot for which finally wrapped up today. The Shakun Batra directorial is yet to be named, and features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Apart from creating magic on screen, Deepika has been a major fashion inspiration for people, as she aces both casual and glam looks with perfection, grace, and style.

When talking of her style and fashion inspiration, one can possibly not mention Deepika’s many casual airport looks, which she has carried like a pro. Just today, she was snapped at the airport and we have our sweater weather inspiration style already! The actress arrived donning a bright blue cardigan with a tie-up in front. She was wearing a white tee beneath it and paired it with blue denim. She kept her hair open, and completed the look with a pair of white sneakers, that she matched with her white face mask.

Deepika graciously obliged the paps with photos, and even waved at the camera, as the shutterbugs continued to click her from a distance.

Have a look at Deepika’s pictures here:

Earlier today, Deepika took to Instagram and posted some photos after the wrap-up of her above-mentioned film. Giving a glimpse of her happy moments with the team, Deepika shared pics with Siddhant, Shakun, and Ananya from the sets. She had captioned it as, “Love, Friendship and Memories for a Lifetime…”

