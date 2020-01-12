PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone plays it cool as she steps out in the city for a lazy Saturday evening

Deepika Padukone sported and uber cool look for her outing in the city last night. Check out the photos here.

is definitely the talk of the town and well, the actress has been in the news for her upcoming film Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie narrates the story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The movie, though had a flat first day, seems to have hit it off with the audiences and has been receiving rave reviews as far as the acting and the story are concerned.

Last night, Deepika was snapped at a cafe in Bandra and she decided to keep it casual and uber cool. She put together boyfriend jeans with a grey sweatshirt but she added her own little fashion statement to it with that white inner. She tied her hair into a pony while her makeup was minimum and basic. She sported a pair of super cool white sneakers and carried a black bag along with her.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photos right here:

Meanwhile, Deepika visited the Bigg Boss house recently, and she created history as she took the winning team out on a ride. The actress' episode where she is seen interacting with will air today, and we bet fans cannot wait for it.

Have you watched Chhapaak yet? Drop your comments below.

