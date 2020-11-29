PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi sail away early morning for their shoot as they get snapped

On early Sunday, Deepika and Siddhant were back to work as they were snapped getting on to their ferry for the day 's shoot in Alibaug. Check out photos below.

With filmmakers choosing alternate shoot locations due to Covid 19 and opting for shoots within India, the paparazzi have been getting multiple opportunities to snap them. One such cast is Shakun Batra's film starring , Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The trio were snapped on Saturday night at the Gateway of India as they made their way home after a long day of shoot.

Now, on Sunday, Deepika and Siddhant were back to work as they were snapped early in the morning getting on to their ferry for the day 's shoot in Alibaug. Spotted at the Gateway of India, Deepika walked in with her team and bodyguards in a simple plain black tracksuit and sneakers. She tied up her hair in a bun. As for Siddhant, the actor seemed quite excited for an early Sunday morning as he made his way to the ferry.

The actors were snapped sailing away and even waved out to the paparazzi who stationed themselves right opposite. Check out Deepika and Siddhant's Sunday photos below:

On Saturday, along with Siddhant and Deepika, Ananya was also snapped with her co-stars. The trio so far have been snapped at various locations in Mumbai. From the studios to a high-rise, the shoot locations have definitely left their fans and fan clubs quite excited for the film. The movie's first schedule was shot in Goa for almost a month before the cast and crew returned a few weeks ago.

