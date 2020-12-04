PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi thronged by fans as they return after a long day's shoot

After a long day's shoot on the outskirts of the city, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi seemed upbeat as they returned to the hotel.

For almost sixth day in a row, co-stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi were snapped at the Gateway of India in Mumbai as they made their way back to the hotel. The actors were snapped returning from their shoot on the outskirts of the city as their ferry brought them back to the shore. Deepika and Siddhant were seen in the same outfits which they wore in the morning while leaving for their shoot.

The area was buzzing as passers by and fans gathered to get a glimpse of the actors. Deepika was seen in her denim shorts, white tee and a white mask. Siddhant also wore a white tee and shorts and carried his speaker around as he played some loud music. In a video, Deepika can also be seen grooving to the rap music being played by Siddhant. The actress seemed to be in a great mood as she was seen laughing behind her mask as she made her way to the hotel.

Take a look at Deepika and Siddhant's photos below:

Apart from Deepika and Siddhant, Ananya Panday and Dhariya Karwa also have been spotted multiple times leaving for shoots in the last one week. The actors who are filming for Shakun Batra's film will reportedly be wrapping up this month. Apart from being spotted at Gateway of India, the cast has also been spotted at multiple locations across the city. They also completed a schedule in Goa last month.

