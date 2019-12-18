PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone is a sight to behold in a red floral print saree at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards

Deepika Padukone's red carpet looks are always one to look out for and tonight turned out to be no different as she wore a red saree. Check out the photos here.

is one of the most loved divas in B-town, and every time the actress steps out in the city, she has all of our hearts every single time. The actress has been spotted out and about in the city recently, and tonight, she pulled off a fine look in saree as she attended the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards. Also accompanying her at the event was her Chhapaak director, Meghna Gulzar.

At the awards tonight, Deepika pulled off a pretty red saree, and looked gorgeous as usual. She wore a red floral saree, and matched it with the same digitally printed blouse. Her look for the red carpet also included her signature bun with some roses tucked into the bun and a pair of drop earrings. Her makeup went along with the outfit just fine and she made sure not to go over the top with it.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photos here:

Meanwhile, Deepika has also been in the news as reports have it that the actress is all set to co-star once again, and well, that sure comes across as a piece of happy news as always. Chhapaak, on the other hand, is slated for a release on January 10, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

