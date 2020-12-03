PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone sports a casual yet stylish look as she leaves to join Ananya & Siddhant for shoot

Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled directorial with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and the team is currently shooting in Alibaug.

has been a busy bee lately. After all, the actress has been shooting for Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project and is often papped leaving for a shoot. The team, which had shot its first schedule in Goa, is currently shooting in Alibaug. To note, apart from Deepika, the movie also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. And while the team is having another day at shoot, Deepika was papped at Mumbai’s Gateway of India just before she left for the shooting to join Ananya and Siddhant.

In the pics, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress looked stunning in a casual yet stylish outfit. Deepika wore a trendy black top paired with bell bottom styled denims along with a pair of white sneakers. The diva completed her look with open hair locks and a black handbag and was also spotted wearing a black coloured mask matching with her top in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the city.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone as she leaves for today’s shoot of Shakun Batra directorial:

To note, this Shakun Batra directorial will mark Deepika’s first collaboration with Ananya and Siddhant and she has developed a great camaraderie with both the young stars. While the Bajirao Mastani actress was spotted celebrating Diwali at Siddhant’s residence, Ananya had also shared a beautiful pic with Deepika wherein she was seen giving her a warm hug. The Student of Year 2 actress had given the picture a sweet caption and wrote, “The only person I hug.”

Also Read: Ananya Panday reveals Deepika Padukone is the only person she hugs while sharing an adorable PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×