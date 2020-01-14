PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone steps out for Chhapaak promotions in a white shirt & denims and leaves us awestruck

Deepika Padukone stepped out for Chhapaak promotions on Tuesday morning. Her chic look in a classic white shirt and jeans left fans awestruck. Check it out.

Over the past few days, , Vikrant Massey and Meghna Gulzar have been busy promoting their recent release, Chhapaak. The film stars Deepika as an acid attack survivor, Malti, who goes through several struggles in her life after the attack has taken place in her life. The film released on January 10, 2020, and has been getting rave reviews. Deepika, Vikrant and Meghna are doing their best to promote their film and today, the Chhapaak actress stepped out for promotions in a stylish look.

Deepika took to Instagram to share her outfit of the day for Chhapaak promotions. In the photos, Padukone can be seen clad in a white shirt with blue denim bell bottom jeans along with sneakers. Deepika’s hair was tied in a ponytail while she styled her look with a pair of gold hoops, a couple of gold chains with pendants. However, amidst Deepika’s styling, it was her million-dollar smile that stole the show. Fans couldn’t get over her smile and flooded her comments section with compliments.

Over the promotional period of Chhapaak, Deepika has opted for several looks from ethnic to formal western attire to chic yet casual. Deepika’s fans have loved every look of hers. A day back, Padukone dazzled everyone with a yellow saree as she stepped out to promote the film. Chhapaak is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal who is the most known acid attack survivor. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and with Chhapaak, Deepika also turned a producer. After the screening of the film, also praised Deepika in his review of the film.

