PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone stuns in a yellow saree as she heads out for Chhapaak promotions

Deepika Padukone opted for a yellow saree as she headed out for Chhapaak promotions.

starrer Chhapaak hit the screens last Friday on January 10, 2020. With the aim of spreading a social message, the actress has gone on a promotional spree. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak revolves around Malti, an acid attack survivor who decides to fight back and seek justice for herself. After a man throws acid on her face for refusing his proposal, Malti fights a legal battle to get the culprit punished. Going through court proceedings, medical treatment, mental trauma, unwelcoming reactions from the society, self-loathing and much more, Malti finds her way and rebuilds her life, transforming her trauma into triumph.

As Chhapaak holds a special place in Deepika's heart, the actress has been going all out to promote the film. Recently, Deepika has been papped in the city as she headed out for Chhapaak promotions. The actress stunned in a yellow saree with light pink borders. Deepika looked plush and pretty as she accessorised her look with silver bangles and a pair of statement earrings. Deepika styled her hair in a messy bun and flashed her million-dollar smile as the paparazzi came forward to click her pictures.

On the professional front, Deepika is soon going to be seen sharing the screen with hubby in '83. Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of cricketer Kapil Dev whereas Deepika will be seen playing his wife Romi Devi. Deepika Padukone will be seen as Draupadi, the lead in Madhu Mantena's film Mahabharat which is slated for 2021 release.

