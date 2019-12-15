PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone is a total stunner as she flaunts a black dress while stepping out for a party

Deepika Padukone has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out for attending a party. Check out her latest pictures.

If there is one actress who is considered to be one of the most gorgeous and phenomenal Bollywood celebs, it is definitely the iconic beauty . Her journey began in Bollywood with the movie Om Shanti Om in which she was paired up opposite and then the rest is history! Over the past few years, Deepika has mesmerized us with her stellar performance in almost every movie of hers and there is no denial about it.

Deepika is also known for her unique style statements and sartorial fashion choices. Recently, the Chhapaak actress has been snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out for attending a party in the city. Deepika stole limelight as she wore an all – black silk thigh high slit midi dress teamed up with a pair of matching heels. She also wore red lipstick and let her hair down which further complimented her entire outfit.

Check out the latest pictures of Deepika Padukone below:

On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in the movie Chhapaak which has been directed by Meghna Gulzar. She will be seen along with Vikrant Massey of Mirzapur fame in the much – awaited movie. Now, the trailer of Chhapaak is already out post which the audiences are getting eager to watch the movie into the theatres. Deepika will be portraying the role of ’s on – screen wife in the sports drama, ’83. For the unversed, Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the movie.

Credits :Pinkvilla

