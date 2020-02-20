PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone ups the style quotient as she dons a chic look while arriving at the airport

Deepika Padukone has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived at the airport in the wee hours. Check out her latest pictures.

is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses of the Hindi film industry. The stunning diva who made her debut with the movie Om Shanti Om back in the year 2007, has been able to establish herself as a successful actress within a very short span of time. Deepika is currently one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood and the reasons are quite obvious. The Padmaavat actress has earned accolades for her stellar performance in her last movie Chhapaak.

As we speak of this, Deepika Padukone has been spotted by the paparazzi as she made her way through the airport in the wee hours. The actress looks uber cool as she sports a black t-shirt teamed up with a pair of dark blue jeans and a denim jacket. She opted for a pair of white ankle-high boots and sported cool black shades too which further complimented her entire outfit. Well, her destination remains unknown as of now!

Check out the latest pictures of Deepika Padukone below:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in her all black avatar at the Femina Beauty Awards)

After having showcased her acting prowess in her latest movie Chhapaak, Deepika is all set to win hearts again with the sports drama ’83. For the unversed, she will be portraying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the movie. Interestingly, Deepika’s husband will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in it. The actress also happens to be the co-producer of ’83 which has been directed by Kabir Khan. She will be a part of another untitled Bollywood movie co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More