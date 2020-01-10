PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone visits Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings for Chhapaak

As Chhapaak hits the screens today, Deepika Padukone visits Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings for her film.

As 's film Chhapaak hits the screens today, the actress visited Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. As seen in the trailer, Chhapaak follows the story of an acid attack survivor where Deepika plays the protagonist, Malti. The vindictive man threw acid and scarred her face but he could not scar her soul. Fighting her way through the court proceedings, medical treatments, unwelcoming responses from the society and the battle within herself, Chhapaak narrates the plight of Laxmi Agarwal but it speaks on behalf of every acid attack survivor who fought back to seek justice and reshaped her trauma into triumph.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial releases today and it's a big day for Deepika Padukone. On the day of the film's trailer launch, Deepika had expressed what the film means to her. From the prosthetics to the nuances of her character, DP has put her heart into Chhapaak. Recently, the actress was papped at Siddhivinayak temple to thank god and seek blessings for her film's release. Deepika wore a neutral-toned ethnic outfit and styled her look with a pair of golden statement earrings. She also wore brown jutis that matched her attire. Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika will soon be seen pairing with in his upcoming film '83 based on the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. While Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen playing his wife Romi Devi. Deepika is also all set to play Draupadi in Madhu Mantena's film Mahabharat.

