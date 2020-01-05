PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone's all orange outfit on the eve of birthday celebrations screams bold and chic

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her upcoming film Chhapaak, and the actress decided to opt for a rather bold outfit on her birthday eve during promotions. Check out the photos right here.

has delved deep into the promotions of upcoming film Chhapaak. The movie is slated for a release on January 10, 2020, and will also co-star Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is a much awaited film of this year, and it is aimed at starting a dialogue about acid attacks, and the life of those who have been a victim of acid violence. Through this film, Deepika has narrated the real life story of one such survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal.

And while the actress has gone all out for the film, her looks too, have been varied in the sense that every single one has something new to offer. And last night, as the actress stepped out post promotions, on the eve of her birthday, she looked uber cool in an all-orange look. She sported an ultra cool outfit and with it, she also paired orange heels, while her hair was done into a ponytail. Her makeup was as subtle, with some attention to the eyes.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photos here:

Meanwhile, during the promotions, Deepika has ensured to bear her heart in front of everyone during interviews as well as appearances. And in one such conversation, Deepika spoke about balancing expectations and perfection. She said, "I don't expect myself to be 101 per cent all the time. You got to acknowledge the fact that your body and mind are going to go though different phases. Eventually it's all about how you're feeling and you don't try to pretend to feel what you're not going through."

