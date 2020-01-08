PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone's family members and in laws attend the premiere of Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha were present. Ranveer Singh along with his parents and sister also attended the star studded premiere.

The much-awaited film Chhapaak will be hitting the silver screen on January 10. The film's premiere was a star-studded affair with many personalities from the film industry attending the premiere. The film which sees in the lead also marked her step into producing films. Deepika's family members attended the premiere. Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha Padukone. along with his parents and sister also attended the star studded premiere. The film happens to be one of Deepika Padukone's most ambitious project of her film career.

The Padmaavat actress did not leave any stone unturned to promote the film. The film Chhapaak's premiere was also attended by Laxmi Agarwal on whose life the story is based on. The premiere of Chhapaak saw the adorable couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh indulge in a lot of public display of affection. The film Chhapaak is helmed by Meghana Gulzar. The film will also star Vikrant Massey. New reports also suggested that the film's premiere will be attended by acid attack survivors who have essayed their part in the Meghana Gulzar directorial.

Deepika Padukone attended the film's premiere looking like a diva in a blue shimmery saree. Ranveer Singh also looked very dapper in his stylish outfit and glasses. The fans and film audience have long waited for the film to hit the big screen and now finally on 10th January, they will be able to see what magic Deepika has put into her latest offering.

Credits :manav manglani

