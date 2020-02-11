PHOTOS: Disha Patani adds glamour to her red dress with a plunging neckline as she visits a salon in the city

Disha Patani was snapped while going out and about in the city and well, she sure looks stunning. Check out the photos right here.

is currently enjoying the love from the audiences with her recent release, Malang. The movie sure has had quite the attention of fans and while it is being hailed for all the right reasons, the movie also has Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu adding a great deal of drama and action along with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. Together, Disha and Aditya have had fans gushing over them and rightly so, given all the attention they have managed to garner with the promos and songs ahead of the film's release.

Disha is often snapped out and about in the city and today evening, she was snapped post her salon session. Disha's fashion game has always been one to have all our attention given she manages to pull off some of the most classy and sultry looks and also those when she keeps it casual. Today, she wore a red dress that has a plunging neckline and she paired it with a pair of white sneakers while her hair sure looked super fresh and pretty.

Check out Disha Patani's photos right here:

Meanwhile, Disha has been keeping rather busy with parties and her workout session and her social media has kept us all up to date with what has been up with her. As far as numbers are concerned, the movie opened up to decent numbers and also kept up with the first Monday.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

