PHOTOS: Disha Patani adds a pop of neon green to her outfit as she steps out in the city

Disha Patani dons a neon green dress as she heads to a salon in the city.

's film Malang hit the theatres today and it is already receiving thundering applause from the netizens. The Mohit Suri directorial stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. While the star ensemble's acting is appreciated by all, Disha Patani is grabbing eyeballs for her good looks and style in the film. As seen in the trailer and the songs, the chemistry between Aditya and Disha is refreshing. Disha also seems to up her style game with Malang. The actress is seen trying out different looks and experimenting with her fashion.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Disha has emerged as one of the most stylish celebrities in no time. From her carefree boho look in the film to her outfits during the promotions for Malang, seems like Bollywood has found a new diva. Be it a casual outing or a fancy event, Disha is seen dolled up at all times. The actress is effortlessly beautiful. She doesn't even have to try much and Disha still manages to have all eyes on her. Recently, the actress headed to a salon in the city. Self-pampering after months of hard work is surely needed! The actress wore a neon green dress and styled her hair in a loose plait. Disha's pet dog too accompanied her. Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will soon be seen in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai releasing in May 2020. She will also be seen playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's production KTina. Her first look from the film is intriguing and the film is slated for 2020 release.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

