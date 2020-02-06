PHOTOS: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor & Kunal Kemmu arrive for Malang screening

The much - awaited screening of the action thriller Malang was recently held which was attended by the entire star cast. Check out the pictures.

The entire star cast of Malang is currently on a promotional spree as the movie is just a day away from its release into the theatres. They have visited almost every big platform including Dance Plus 5 and Bigg Boss 13 to promote the action thriller on a larger scale. Recently, the screening of Malang was held which was graced by not only the entire star cast but also many other well – known celebs from the Bollywood film industry.

As we speak of this, Aditya Roy Kapur, , Anil Kapoor and Kumal Kemmu have been spotted by the paparazzi as they posed during the screening of the movie. Disha Patani looked ravishing in white co – ords while Aditya, on the other hand, looked dapper in a cream coloured t – shirt teamed up with a brown jacket and denims. The evergreen Anil Kapoor was all smiles as he sported an all – black outfit and so did Kunal Kemmu.

Check out the pictures of the Malang star cast below:

Talking about Malang, the action thriller has been directed by Mohit Suri and is one of the most awaited movies of the year. It is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2020 and is going to lock horns with the starrer Hacked which has been helmed by Vikram Bhatt. The songs of Malang like Humraah, Chal Ghar Chalen, Hui Malang, etc. have been praised by music lovers and have become chartbusters.

