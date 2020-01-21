PHOTOS: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor & Kunal Kemmu show off their swag during Malang promotions

Malang stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor & Kunal Kemmu will be seen making a stylish appearance on the sets of Indian Idol 11 to promote their movie.

It’s just a few days left for the release of Mohit Suri’s Malang and the team is busy promoting the movie. Starring , Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead, Malang has been the talk of the town ever since the makers unveiled its first look. Besides, the trailer also piqued the curiosity of the audience. And while the audience is eagerly waiting to unleash the madness, the team has begun the promotional spree for Malang.

Recently, the Malang team was spotted on the sets of Indian Idol 11 to promote their movie. In the pictures, Disha Patani was spotted sizzling in a thigh slit, shoulder-less black coloured dress. On the other hand, Aditya exuded charm in his grey t-shirt and black trousers. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor looked dapper in his black attire which he had paired with a twin coloured jacket, while Kunal Kemmu wore a black t-shirt and jeans with a mustard colour jacket for the promotions of Malang. Needless to say, the Malang team was winning hearts with their swag on the sets.

Take a look at Malang promotions on Indian Idol 11 sets:

Talking about Malang, the Mohit Suri directorial will witness Aditya romancing Disha for the first time on the silver screen. Interestingly, the Aashiqui 2 actor who had impressed the audience as a lover boy will be seen unveiling his beast mode for Malang. Besides, the movie will also witness Anil Kapoor playing the role of a lead antagonist. With an interesting ensemble of cast, Malang will be hitting the screens on February 7, 2020.

Credits :Manav Manglani

Read More