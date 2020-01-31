PHOTOS: Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur indulge in some funny conversation as they arrive at the airport

Malang actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur have been snapped together while arriving at the Mumbai airport. Check out their latest pictures.

The upcoming movie Malang is all over the news and the reasons are quite obvious. The Aditya Roy Kapur – starrer is inching very much closer to its release in the theatres because of which the star cast has left no stone unturned in its promotions at every possible platform. Needless to say, they have also been juggling from place to place in order to carry forward the promotions of the same in a smooth and well - efficient manner.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have been spotted by the paparazzi a few hours back at the Mumbai airport. The two of them were seen breaking into laughter in between their conversation too. Disha kept it comfy and simple as she wore a white full sleeve top teamed up with a pair of black denims and matching shoes. Aditya, on the other hand, wore a grey t – shirt teamed up with a black leather jacket and denims.

Talking about Malang, it happens to be a revenge story which features Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles apart from the lead pair, Aditya and Disha. The action thriller has been directed by Mohit Suri and is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2020. The movie has already piqued the interest of the audiences upon the release of its trailer and amazing track list of songs including Malang title track, Humraah and Chal Ghar Chalen. For the unversed, Aditya Roy Kapur plays a dark character in the movie while Disha portrays a grey character.

