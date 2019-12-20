PHOTOS: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur & others arrive at Anil Kapoor's residence for Malang's wrap up party

Malang team including Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and others attended the wrap up party of the movie at Anil Kapoor's residence. Check out their latest pictures.

Bollywood filmmakers often introduce us to unique and fresh pairings in movies. This year also saw numerous fresh on – screen pairs including – , – Kiara Advani and many others. Now there’s yet another fresh pair which will be introduced to us next year and they are Aditya Roy Kapur and . The two of them will be collaborating together for the first time in Mohit Suri’s upcoming movie Malang which will be released next year.

Recently, the shooting schedule for the much – awaited movie was finally wrapped up. Anil Kapoor, who portrays a crucial role in Malang, threw a lavish party on the special occasion which was attended by the entire cast and crew of movie including Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. Disha looked stunning in a blue bodycon dress. Aditya Roy Kapur also looked dapper in a black t – shirt and matching denims.

Check out the pictures of Malang team from the wrap up party below:

Talking about the movie Malang, it happens to be a contemporary revenge drama which is scheduled to be released on Valentine’s Day 2020. Talking about Mohit Suri, his last directorial venture was Half Girlfriend starring and in the lead roles. Malang happens to be his second collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 which was a blockbuster hit. Interestingly, it also happens to be his second movie with Kunal Kemmu after Kalyug.

