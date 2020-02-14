PHOTOS: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur & others visit Kunal Kemmu's house to celebrate Malang's success

Malang star cast including Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and others recently visited Kunal Kemmu's residence to celebrate the success of the movie. Check out the pictures.

The much – awaited action thriller Malang was released a few days back and as expected, it received tremendous response from the audiences. The star cast and crew of the movie are currently on cloud nine for this reason. Recently, promising actor Kunal Kemmu who played a pivotal role in the Mohit Suri directorial organized a dinner invitation for his fellow actors from the movie. Well now we have the exclusive pictures of the ones who came to attend the same.

The lead actors of Malang including , Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor have been spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived at Kunal Kemmu’s house in order to celebrate the success of the movie. Disha raised the temperature as she stunned in an all – black dress teamed up with a pair of matching flat slippers. Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black shirt teamed up with a matching jacket and denims. Anil Kapoor looked content as he sported a green cardigan and denims. Among others who were spotted include Ellie AvrRam and Amruta Khanvilkar.

Check out the pictures of Malang star cast below:

