PHOTOS: Disha Patani amps up her cool OOTD with a fanny pack; Tiger Shroff keeps it casual as he heads out

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were snapped as they headed out in the city separately. While Disha kept it cool and comfy for the day, Tiger opted for a casual look to head out.

Every time stars step out of the house, they get caught in the frame by the paparazzi. Speaking of this, on Tuesday, Tiger Shroff and stepped out in the city separately and were caught in the frame by paps. The duo, who are also close buddies, often is seen stepping out since the Unlock phase began. Be it for work or for heading out, Tiger and Disha often get spotted in the city and their style is what fans take notice of.

On Tuesday, Disha was seen stepping out of a store when the paparazzi caught up with her. The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star was seen keeping it cool and casual for the day. In the photos, Disha is seen clad in a tangerine bodysuit beneath a cut out sweatshirt. With it, she teamed up a blue distressed jeans and a pastel pink fanny pack. To round off her look, Disha added a cool pair of white sneakers. Her hair was left loose and she had a blue coloured mask on as she stepped out.

On the other hand, Tiger is seen opting for a cool look in a pink sleeveless hoodie with beige trousers and shoes. The actor is seen flaunting his ripped biceps in a sleeveless hoodie. He is also seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses. Tiger also is seen opting for a black mask as he headed out in the city.

Take a look at Disha and Tiger's photos:

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Tiger unveiled the first look of Ganapath Part 1 on social media. In the same, his badass avatar managed to win the internet. The film will release in 2022. Apart from this, Tiger also has Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film will hit the screens on July 16, 2021. On the other hand, Disha has Radhe with , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

