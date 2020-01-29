PHOTOS: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur get papped at the airport; Kunal Kemmu completes the Malang trio

Malang co-stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu make a stylish appearance at the airport.

, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu have been painting the town red with their upcoming film Malang's promotions. While we still can't get over the Aditya and Disha starrer's trailer, the actors have been keeping the buzz up, making stylish public appearances in the city. The leading pair looks amazeballs as seen in the trailer! But the two also manage to sweep us off our feet as we see them in real life. Seeing Disha and Aditya share the screen is indeed a delight, but spotting them together in the city we find the mercury levels rising even more!

Recently, Disha and Aditya have been clicked at the airport. The two looked extremely sizzling as they left the city in style. Disha brightened our day a little more as she was spotted wearing a white top with light blue denim jeans. She put on a neutral-toned shrug and a pair of brown sports shoes with her outfit. The actress left her sleek hair down and shone in her zero makeup look. On the other hand, we're swooning over Aditya Roy Kapur as he looked super stylish in a black shirt and blue jeans. The actor wore a black cap and carried a bag on his shoulders. Aditya jumped over the barricade and marked a super cool entry. Ladies? are you okay?

Kunal Kemmu completed the Malang trio as he arrived at the airport. The actor wore a red jumper clubbed with black track pants and sports shoes. He also sported a cap and a pair of stylish frames. The three looked super stylish as they got papped at the airport and we wish Anil Kapoor joined them too.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is slated for February 7, 2020 release.

